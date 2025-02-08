Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.