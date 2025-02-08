Joule Financial LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 882.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

