JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $275.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.