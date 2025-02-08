Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,074,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Tesla by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.76. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

