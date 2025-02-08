KBC Group NV Acquires 1,556 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $8,653,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 181,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 128,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 99,554 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.50. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

