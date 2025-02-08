KBC Group NV Acquires 4,332 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,669 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 481.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 430,534 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

HBI stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

