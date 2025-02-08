KBC Group NV Acquires 670 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 640,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Hub Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.