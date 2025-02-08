KBC Group NV Acquires 988 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,353,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,624,000 after buying an additional 45,648 shares during the last quarter.

RYTM opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $4,434,890.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,472.76. This represents a 98.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,905.51. This represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,370. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

