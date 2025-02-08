KBC Group NV Buys 3,026 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Banc of California

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.