KBC Group NV Buys 889 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

