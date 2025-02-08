KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DoubleVerify by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 714.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.1% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $126,260. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

