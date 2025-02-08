KBC Group NV Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Hawkins by 35.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

