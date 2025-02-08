KBC Group NV Has $123,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,744,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,782,000 after acquiring an additional 988,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 947,118 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 361.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,596.28. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $55.24 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

