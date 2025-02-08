KBC Group NV Has $124,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,018,000 after purchasing an additional 391,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 550,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 162,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 252,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,835.74. This represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,942 shares of company stock worth $1,083,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

NYSE TNET opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $134.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

