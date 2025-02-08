KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 36.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,976 shares of company stock worth $5,576,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

