KBC Group NV Purchases 2,731 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 35.68 and a quick ratio of 35.68. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

