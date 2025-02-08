KBC Group NV Purchases 331 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $134.20.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.