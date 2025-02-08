KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 33,337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $68.18 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $290,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,912.50. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

