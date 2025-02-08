KBC Group NV Raises Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $207.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $209.40.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,262. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

