KBC Group NV Takes Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. This represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

DJT stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

