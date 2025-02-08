Kinross Gold FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE KGC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 634.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,942,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,478 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,567,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $14,193,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 115.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,078,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 1,114,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

