KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

