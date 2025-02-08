Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 207.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 556,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,638,000 after buying an additional 80,570 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $15,057,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

