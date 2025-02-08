Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MDGL Earnings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($23.64) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

MDGL opened at $332.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $368.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of -0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,749,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,010,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,399,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,993,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $34,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,400 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $1,191,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,380. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,090 shares of company stock worth $3,883,621 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

