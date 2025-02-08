LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stake Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPL. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $64,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 34.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 341.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 38.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of LPL stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

