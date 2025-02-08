LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in LKQ by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 263,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 123,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

