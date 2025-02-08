Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,503,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $398.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.