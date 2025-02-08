Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,915 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.28% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

