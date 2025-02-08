Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,357 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 260.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

