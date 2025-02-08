Mather Group LLC. Acquires 290 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $101.82 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at $27,160,851.20. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

