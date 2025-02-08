Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,533,000 after buying an additional 1,030,592 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 328,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

