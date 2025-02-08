Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $90.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $123,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,352.18. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

