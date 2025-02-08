Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 555.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.33.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $201.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

