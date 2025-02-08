Mather Group LLC. Buys 187 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,526,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

