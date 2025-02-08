Mather Group LLC. Buys 208 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hess were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hess by 12.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Hess by 261.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average of $139.07. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,914,927. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

