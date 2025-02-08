Mather Group LLC. Buys 237 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

