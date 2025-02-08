Mather Group LLC. Buys 72 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. State Street Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 385,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

RBC opened at $361.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.68 and its 200-day moving average is $303.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $240.36 and a 1-year high of $372.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

