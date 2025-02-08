Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ball were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 400.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 130,175 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 46.3% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 275,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ball by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.