Mather Group LLC. Has $104,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

