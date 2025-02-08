Mather Group LLC. Has $110,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 432.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 148.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 631,294 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

