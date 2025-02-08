Mather Group LLC. Has $112,000 Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,947,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,948,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 50.5% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 453,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 29.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 285,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

