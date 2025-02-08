Mather Group LLC. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

