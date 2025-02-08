Mather Group LLC. Has $142,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 568.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 318.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $169.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

