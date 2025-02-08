Mather Group LLC. Has $160,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.21. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.