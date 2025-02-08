Mather Group LLC. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,074,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.