Mather Group LLC. Has $57,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 29.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,369,000 after purchasing an additional 364,169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

