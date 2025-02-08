Mather Group LLC. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $283,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.