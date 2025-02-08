Mather Group LLC. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 57.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

