Mather Group LLC. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 0.7 %

Teradyne stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.93.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.