Mather Group LLC. Has $93,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Elevance Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $391.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

